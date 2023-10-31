Kick Time Announced for Mississippi State Game

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 11 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m., the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN2.

The Aggies aim to bounce back in the series with the Bulldogs, though each team has earned two wins in the last four meetings.

A&M travels to No. 11 Ole Miss for an 11 a.m. kick on ESPN this week, while Mississippi State hosts Kentucky for a 6:30 p.m. kick on SEC Network.