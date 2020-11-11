Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year awards

By JAY COHEN

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has won the American League Manager of the Year award, and Miami’s Don Mattingly received the NL honor in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Long regarded as one of baseball’s brightest young minds, Cash guided the thrifty Rays to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season. Mattingly led the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster. The Marlins’ 31-29 record was Mattingly’s first winning season in his fifth year with the club. Cash and Mattingly both won the award for the first time.