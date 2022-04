MINNEAPOLIS – Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was perfect in Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, but was pulled before he had a chance to go the distance.

Kershaw didn’t allow a Twins baserunner through seven innings while striking out 13 on only 80 pitches.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts replaced him in the bottom of the 8th with reliever Alex Vesia, who collected an out before serving up a base hit to Gary Sanchez.

The Dodgers won the game, 7-0.