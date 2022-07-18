Kerley Wins 100m World Championship, Two Aggies Advance

Story by Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist and 2022 USATF 100m champion, Fred Kerley won the World Athletics Championships 100m at 9.86, Saturday night at Hayward Field.

The victory marks the 27-year-old’s first career individual world championships gold medal and fifth overall. The Taylor, Texas, product earned gold (4x400m) and bronze (400m) at the 2019 outdoor world championships, a silver at the 2018 indoor world championships and silver at the 2017 outdoor world championships.

Regarded as one of the most versatile sprinters in the world, Kerley is the only man in world history to run sub-9.8-seconds in the 100m, sub-20 second in the 200m and sub-44 second in the 400m in their career.

Less than two hours prior to the finals race, Kerley advanced past the semifinals at a time of 10.02.

Two Aggies advanced to the next round in their respective events, Lamara Distin in the women’s high jump and Moitalel Mpoke in the men’s 400m hurdles. Distin, representing Jamaica, cleared 6-2.75/1.90m to qualify for the finals, while Mpoke, running for Kenya, secured a spot in the semifinals after clocking 50.19.

Distin, a two-time NCAA national champion, is slated to jump Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. CT. Mpoke, a two-time Southeastern Conference champion, races on Sunday at 8:03 p.m. CT.

Natosha Rogers placed 15th in the women’s 10,000m at a personal best time of 31:10.57.

The meet is streamed live in some territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Sunday, July 17

2:00 pm – Women’s 400m (Heats) – Charokee Young

8:03 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – Moitalel Mpoke

Monday, July 18

7:05 pm – Men’s 200m (Heats) – Fred Kerley

Tuesday, July 19

7:15 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Heats) – Shamier Little

7:40 pm – Women’s High Jump (Final) – Lamara Distin

7:05 pm – Men’s 200m (Semi-Final) – (Fred Kerley)

9:50 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Moitalel Mpoke)

Wednesday, July 20

5:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Qualification A) – Maggie Malone

7:20 pm – Men’s 800m (Heats) – Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller

8:15 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – Shamier Little

8:45 pm – Women’s 400m (Semi-Final) – (Charokee Young)

Thursday, July 21

7:10 pm – Women’s 800m (Heats) – Athing Mu

8:20 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification) – Tahar Triki

9:00 pm – Men’s 800m (Semi-Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men’s 200m (Final) – (Fred Kerley)

Friday, July 22

7:05 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Qualification) – Jacob Wooten

8:05 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Heats) – Emmanuel Yeboah

8:20 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – (Maggie Malone)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Semi-Finals) – (Athing Mu)

9:15 pm – Women’s 400m (Final) – (Charokee Young)

9:50 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Shamier Little)

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Heats)

8:00 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Final) – (Tahar Triki)

8:10 pm – Men’s 800m (Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Final) – (Emmanuel Yeboah)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:25 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – (Jacob Wooten)

7:50 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – (Athing Mu)

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Final)

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Final)