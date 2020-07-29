Kelly takes no-hit bid into 7th as Dbacks beat Rangers 4-1

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Arizona’s Merrill Kelly took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 4-1. Kelly’s no-hit bid ended when Rougned Odor homered with one out in the seventh. Kelly struck out seven and walked one in 7 2/3 innings. He threw 71 of 104 his pitches for strikes. Arizona jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first off Texas starter Kyle Gibson before Kelly had even thrown a pitch. The Rangers have lost three in a row since winning the opener in their new $1.2 billion stadium.