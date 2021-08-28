Keep Brazos Beautiful Holds Awards Luncheon

Keep Brazos Beautiful (KBB) held its annual awards luncheon Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Speakers included KBB board president Dr. Dwayne Raymond, KBB interns Jacqueline Garcia Munoz, Shawnee Chavez, and P. Henry Featherston, Texas A&M interim vice president of student affairs Joe Ramirez, and emcee Kathleen Ninke.
KBB presented the following awards:
Community stewardship award, Bryan Griesbach of the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency
Good neighbor award to Steve Beachy.
Keepers of the kingdom award to Candilyn McLean.
Miller youth award to the Rudder High School Leo Club.
Media awards to Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle, and KBTX.
Can do recycling award to Ron Schmidt.
Jack and Dorothy Miller beautification awards to Century Square and the Stella Hotel.
Community leadership awards to KBB interns Jacqueline Garcia Munoz, Shawnee Chavez, and P. Henry Featherston
