Katy Man Admits To His Role In A College Station Robbery

A man from Katy is going to prison after admitting to a robbery last year outside a College Station convenience store.

24 year old Dashaun Knox and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reach a plea agreement that includes a 17 year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Knox was one of two men who pulled the victim out of her car outside the convenience store with the car running and the keys inside.

A tracking device on the vehicle led College Station police to contacting the Harris County sheriff’s office.

The car was found in north Houston.

The prosecuting attorney tells WTAW News that the second man, 22 year old Bernard Robertson, is held in the Harris County jail where he is awaiting a trial on a capital murder charge.

That was followed by a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On October 5, 2023, Dashaun Knox, of Katy, Texas was convicted of Robbery sentenced to 17 years in prison for the offense of Robbery.

On March 3, 2022, the victim stopped her vehicle at a local gas station in order to get gas. After getting gas, the victim pulled her vehicle up to the front of the store and left her car running with

the keys inside.

After returning to the vehicle, two men approached the victim, pulled her out of the vehicle, and took off in the car.

College Station Police responded and obtained surveillance footage and traffic cam videos. This footage confirmed the victim’s version of events and showed that the vehicle then headed south on Highway 6 towards Houston.

The vehicle had a tracking device on it. College Station Police were able to track the vehicle to the North Houston area.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office was notified, and they located the vehicle. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it evaded at a high rate of speed, before crashing the vehicle.

The defendant was located inside the vehicle, and admitted that he stole the vehicle from the victim in College Station.

Assistant district attorney Jessica Escue issued the following statement: “This defendant came into town and violently took property from this victim. He then endangered others lives in an effort to avoid apprehension. Our office will aggressively stand up for the rights of our citizens to feel safe and secure in our community.”