SEATTLE, Wash. – Rangers rookie Josh Jung walloped two dingers and drove in all of Texas’ runs in last night’s 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

The victory did come at a price, as short stop Corey Seager was forced to leave the game in the 8th inning after getting hit by a pitch.

Interim manager Tony Beasley says Seager is day-to-day with a deep bruise.

The Rangers visit the M’s again Wednesday at 8:40 p.m.