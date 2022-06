THE BRONX, NY_Aaron Judge smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th and the New York Yankees walked off against the Houston Astros Sunday, 6-3.

It was the second game-winner of the series for Judge, who is having an MVP-caliber season.

The loss came one day after three ‘Stros hurlers combined to no-hit the Yankees (53-20) for the first time in 19 years.

Houston (45-27) will have Monday off before visiting the New York Mets on Tuesday.