Jozwiak becomes fourth Aggie taken in 2021 MLB Draft

Another Texas A&M baseball player is off the board on Day 3 of the MLB Draft.

Left-hander Chandler Jozwiak was chosen in the 13th round (389th overall) by the Miami Marlins.

Congrats to former Cub @CCjozy on being drafted in the 13th Round, 389th overall to the Miami Marlins! pic.twitter.com/gOhBaSlHU6 — Cub Baseball (@baseball_cub) July 13, 2021

The junior from Brenham appeared in 28 games of relief for the Maroon & White in 2021, going 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA.

Jozwiak becomes the fourth Aggie drafted in this year’s class, joining teammates Dustin Saenz, Bryce Miller and Will Frizzell.