Joni Taylor Named Assistant Coach for USA Olympic National Team

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

COLORADO SPRINGS – Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor was named an assistant coach for the 2024 USA Basketball Women’s National Team, which will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the organization announced Tuesday.

This marks the sixth assignment with USA Basketball for Taylor. She served as head coach for the 2022 U18 team and 2023 U19 squads, leading both to gold medals. As a head coach with USA hoops, Taylor is 13-0 and defeating opponents by an average of 43.5 points per game.

At the 2022 FIBA World Cup, the Meridian, Mississippi, native helped boost the USA Women’s National Team to gold. She earned her first gold medal as an assistant with the 2021 U19 World Cup squad.

For her work leading the 2023 U19 World Cup Team this past summer, Taylor was named the 2023 USA Basketball 5-on-5 Junior National Team Coach of the Year.

The 2024 Olympic Games are set for July 26-Aug. 11 with the women’s 5-on-5 basketball competition taking place July 27-Aug. 11.

USA is seeking its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal dating back to 1996 and 10 overall gold. The head coach of the team is Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) and joining Taylor as an assistant are Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics) and Kara Lawson (Duke).