Joe Ramirez Is Texas A&M’s Permanent Vice President Of Student Affairs

Take away the interim title of Texas A&M’s vice president for student affairs.

The university announced Friday afternoon the selection of Joe Ramirez on a permanent basis.

Ramirez leads a staff of 600 full time and 2,000 student hourly employees as part of a $125 million dollar operation.

The retired general was in his seventh month as interim VP, after spending 11 years as commandant of the Corps of Cadets.

News release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M University has appointed retired Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez Jr., an Aggie graduate, as Vice President for Student Affairs (VPSA), leading more than 73,000 Aggies as head of the division.

“Joe Ramirez is a strong advocate for our students and in just six months, has made great strides in aligning university processes, policies and organizational structure within the Division of Student Affairs,” said Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks. “He has worked closely with student leaders and is committed to providing high-impact opportunities and experiences for our student body.”

Ramirez, who has served as interim VPSA since June 3, has maintained responsibilities including oversight of a budget of $125 million, as well as more than 600 full-time staff and 2,000 student hourly employees.

“I am honored to accept the permanent position as vice president and look forward to working with President Banks, her team, the Division of Student Affairs and our student body as we chart this path forward for Texas A&M,” Ramirez said.

Prior to his current role, Ramirez served as the 45th Commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets for 11 years, leading several thousand uniformed students. He said making the move to serve one of the nation’s largest student bodies is a big responsibility.

“But it’s a responsibility I look forward to taking on — mainly because over the last six months, I’ve had a chance to see firsthand what the position entails,” he said.

A first-generation college student, Ramirez graduated from Texas A&M in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He was a member of the Corps of Cadets as well as the Aggie Band. Upon graduation, he joined the Army as a field artillery officer, climbing the ranks to Brigadier General and serving in many prestigious roles, including as Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Central Command during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, Deputy Division Commander for the 2nd Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea, and Deputy Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany.

He earned a master’s degree in management from Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. (1993) and a master’s in strategic studies, U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, Penn. (2000). After 31 years in the military, he retired and returned to his alma mater to lead the Corps.

Ramirez said he’s learned much since making the transition from Corps leadership to Student Affairs.

“First off, I’ve learned what a large and complex organization the Division of Student Affairs is and how much ground it covers,” he said. “I’ve also learned what an incredible group of people are working in the division and how committed they are to the success of our students.”

He said he’s “relearning” about the university’s students.

“I was always somewhat biased toward cadets,” he said. “What I’m learning in this role is that our student body is exceptional. I’m excited to see them grow, develop and mature at Texas A&M because I know one day they’re going to be leaders in our communities, our state and nation. I’m completely impressed with the caliber and quality of the young people who make up our student body.”

Moving forward, Ramirez said he wants to help Texas A&M make the transition from acting on recommendations made by a consulting group and adopted by Banks.