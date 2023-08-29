Jimbo Fisher Radio Show Returns for 2023 Season

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football and Learfield team up for the sixth season of The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show presented by Capital Farm Credit beginning Wednesday, August 30, from 7-8 p.m. The show broadcasts live from Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies at Rudy’s BBQ or tune into the broadcast each week locally on WTAW 1620 AM/94.5 FM, regionally on the Texas A&M Sports Network and worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile app. Fans can also watch live on the aggiefootball Facebook page, 12th Man TV on smart TV apps (Apple TV, Roku, Fire Stick) and the 12th Man Mobile App.

The show will run every Wednesday through the season, excluding the bye week on October 18. The one-hour show is hosted by the Voice of the Aggies Andrew Monaco.

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show Schedule

Show Date Game

#1 Aug. 30 New Mexico (9/2)

#2 Sept. 6 Miami (9/9)

#3 Sept. 13 ULM (9/16)

#4 Sept. 20 Auburn (9/23)

#5 Sept. 27 Arkansas (9/30)

#6 Oct. 4 Alabama (10/7)

#7 Oct. 11 Tennessee (10/14)

#8 Oct. 25 South Carolina (10/28)

#9 Nov. 1 Ole Miss (11/4)

#10 Nov. 8 Mississippi State (11/11)

#11 Nov. 15 ACU (11/18)

#12 Nov. 22 LSU (11/25)