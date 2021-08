Griffin Jax allowed one earned run on three hits in 5.1 innings pitched as the Minnesota Twins handed the Houston Astros their second straight loss Thursday, 5-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Houston was without the services of star shortstop Carlos Correa, who sat out following the team’s lengthy trip home from Los Angeles.

The ‘Stros will look to get over its jet lag Friday night when it hosts Minnesota again at 7:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.