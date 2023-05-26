Javelin Duo, Thomas Qualify for National Championship Meet, Eight Aggie Women Advance to Quarterfinals

Credit to Matthew McGinnis | Student Assistant, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Katelyn Fairchild, Lianna Davidson and Joniar Thomas qualified for the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet, while the Texas A&M women’s track & field team advanced eight athletes to the quarterfinals after day two of the NCAA West First Round hosted by Sacramento State University at Hornet Stadium on Thursday.

Fairchild led the way for the javelin duo, throwing 184-0/56.08m to finish with the third-best mark of the day, while Davidson had the No. 6 mark at 182-3/55.56m. Fairchild’s toss improved her mark as the sixth-best performer in Texas A&M history. The sophomore duo advanced to their second consecutive national championship, as they competed at the 2022 championship meet as freshmen.

On her first long jump attempt, Thomas soared to a distance of 20-9.25/6.33m, just two centimeters from her personal best. The clearance kept her within qualification throughout the competition and ended the day with the sixth-best leap of the day. Thomas will also compete in the pentathlon at the national championship meet. G’Auna Edwards recorded a mark of 19-11.5/6.08m, the 16th-best mark of the competition.

In the first track event of the day, Jaiya Covington advanced to Saturday’s 100m hurdle quarter-final with a time of 13.17 to place first in her heat, earning an automatic qualifier to the next round. The clocking is the freshman’s fourth-best time of the year.

In the 100m, Semira Killebrew and Camryn Dickson both earned non-automatic qualifying spots into Saturday’s quarterfinal at 11.42 and 11.44, respectively. Killebrew enters the weekend with the 17th best time, while Dickson trails her in the 18th spot.

The Aggies had four women run the 400m, advancing three to Saturday’s quarterfinal. Tierra Robinson-Jones led the way, winning her heat in 50.88, her second-fastest time ever behind her 50.54 from the SEC meet. Jermaisha Arnold won her heat with a time of 50.95, her fourth sub-50 clocking this season. Kennedy Wade clocked a personal best 52.25 to finish fourth in her heat and earn a non-automatic qualifying spot into Saturday’s quarterfinal. Robinson-Jones and Arnold recorded the No. 4 and No. 5 times of the day, while Wade’s mark was the No. 18 best mark of the competition. Jania Martin ended the day in 31st place with 53.32, her second-best time of the season.

San Jallow clocked 2:05.86 to place second in her heat, earning an automatic spot into Saturday’s quarterfinal. The performance is Jallow’s fourth time under the 2:06 mark this season. She ended the day with the 12th best time of the competition.

Dickson ended the day in the 200m, registering 22.97 to earn third place in her heat, automatically qualifying for the quarterfinal. Her mark is the 10th fastest performance of the day.

The meet will continue into Friday with the second day of men’s competition. The Aggies will be led off at 4:30 p.m. CT in the high jump, while the track events begin at 7:00 p.m. CT with the 4x100m quarterfinals.

Fans can follow the meet through the live results provided by Flash Results. The meet will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Aggies Competing at West Round One

*All times listed are Central*

Friday, May 26 – Men Day Two

4:30 p.m. – High Jump (First Round) – Carter Bajoit

7:00 p.m. – 4x100m (Quarter-Final) – DeVante Mount, Ryan Martin, Isaiah Teer, Jordan Chopane

7:15 p.m. – 1500m (Quarter-Final) – Cooper Cawthra, Chandon Chhikara

7:40 p.m. – 3000m Steeplechase (Semi-Final) – Teddy Radtke

8:15 p.m. – 110m Hurdles (Quarter-Final) – Connor Schulman

8:35 p.m. – 100m (Quarter-Final) – Ryan Martin, DeVante Mount

8:50 p.m. – 400m (Quarter-Final) – Auhmad Robinson, Ashton Schwartzman

9:05 p.m. – 800m (Quarter-Final) – Sam Whitmarsh

9:25 p.m. – 400m Hurdles (Quarter-Final) – Bryce McCray, James Smith II

10:10 p.m. – 5000m (Semi-Final) – Eric Casarez

10:45 p.m. – 4x400m (Quarter-Final) – DeMarco Escobar, Omajuwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III, Auhmad Robinson, Ashton Schwartzman

Saturday, May 27 – Women Day Two

4:30 p.m. – High Jump (First Round) – Allyson Andress, Lamara Distin

7:00 p.m. – 4x100m (Quarter-Final) – Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr, Semira Killebrew

7:40 p.m. – 3000m Steeplechase (Semi-Final) – Julia Abell

8:15 p.m. – 100m Hurdles (Quarter-Final) – Jaiya Covington

8:35 p.m. – 100m (Quarter-Final) – Camryn Dickson, Semira Killebrew

8:50 p.m. – 400m (Quarter-Final) – Jermaisha Arnold, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade

9:05 p.m. – 800m (Quarter-Final) – Sanu Jallow

9:50 p.m. – 200m (Quarter-Final) – Camryn Dickson

10:45 p.m. – 4x400m (Quarter-Final) – Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade, Sanu Jallow