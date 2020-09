By GREG BEACHAM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Jared Walsh hit his first career grand slam during the Los Angeles Angels’ seven-run fourth inning in an 8-5 victory over the Texas Rangers. Max Stassi had a two-run single in the final home game of the fifth consecutive losing season for the Angels. They’ve nevertheless won 12 of 18 overall after taking three of four from Texas. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Derek Dietrich homered for the last-place Rangers, who have lost five of seven.