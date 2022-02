Snowboardcross rider Lindsey Jacobellis has earned Team USA’s first gold in Beijing.

The 36-year-old also became the oldest female medalist in Winter Olympics history for Team USA.

Meanwhile, skier Mikaela Shiffrin was knocked out of her second race after skidding out of control and missing a gate five seconds into the slalom.

The defending gold medalist in the giant slalom was knocked out of that event on Monday when she crashed just 11 seconds into the opening run.