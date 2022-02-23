Jackson’s Perfect Night Gives Aggie Men 91-77 Win over Georgia

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tied a career-high with 31 points, Henry Coleman III added 15 points, and the duo combined to make 17-of-17 shots as Texas A&M beat Georgia 91-77 on Tuesday night.

Jackson made all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, and he also had six of Texas A&M’s 12 steals to outduel Kario Oquendo, who kept Georgia in it by making six 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

Jackson scored 17 first-half points and Texas A&M led 48-37. The Aggies took control during a 14-0 run, and led for the final nine minutes of the half. Oquendo scored 18 of Georgia’s 37 first-half points.

Texas A&M led by at least seven points throughout the second half, and its lead was in double figures for the final 4 minutes, 30 seconds.

Both teams shot over 56% from the field but Georgia was undone by 20 turnovers, leading to 25 Texas A&M points. The Aggies also had a 46-24 scoring advantage in the paint.

Manny Obaseki, Hassan Diarra and Tyrece Radford each scored 10 points for Texas A&M (17-11, 6-9 SEC).

Oquendo’s previous high for Georgia (6-22, 1-14) was 28 against Mississippi State on Jan. 12, and he also scored 26 on Feb. 16 at LSU.

Braelen Bridges added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who lost their eighth straight.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 91, Georgia 77

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M defeated Georgia, 91-77, Tuesday night inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies move to 17-11 (6-9 SEC) on the season.

A&M leads the all-time series, 7-5, and has won seven of the last eight meetings.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M’s 91 points was the most points in a SEC matchup since scoring 92 against Tennessee on Jan. 9, 2016.

The Aggies scored 48 points during the first half of the game, besting their previous high of 46, set at Georgia on Jan. 4.

Texas A&M forced 20 Bulldog turnovers and converted those into 25 points.

The Aggies dominated in the paint, scoring 46 points while the Bulldogs scored 24 points.

A&M limited the Bulldogs to zero second chance points.

Nine Aggies saw at least 10 minutes of action, led by Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III’s 33 and 29 minutes, respectively.

The Aggies used a new starting lineup of Manny Obaseki, Quenton Jackson, Henry Coleman III, Wade Taylor IV and Javonte Brown for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

46 of Texas A&M’s points came from Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III, who went a combined 17-for-17 from the field.

Jackson led the team in scoring, matching his career high of 31 points while shooting 11-of-11 from the field. Jackson is the second player in school history to make 100% of his shots (min. 10 FG attempts), joining Vernon Smith, who went 13-of-13 against Anchorage on Nov. 24, 1978.

Jackson also recorded a season-high six steals and now leads the team with 43 on the season.

Henry Coleman III scored 15 points, and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. Coleman has scored in double digits in six out of the last eight games.

Hassan Diarra registered 10 points and recorded a team-high five assists.

Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki each scored 10 points apiece.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to Oxford to face off against Ole Miss inside The Pavillion at Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Buzz Williams

Opening Statement …

“I thought our effort, our tenacity, our intensity, our competitive spirit, our connectedness from start to finish was the best it has been all year long. I think that was the difference in the game. I don’t think it was the plays. I don’t think it was them being in zone or man. I think it was the mentality in which we competed and I thought the guys who played today played with an edge that we need to play with going forward from start to finish.”

Guard Quenton Jackson

On executing a full 40 minutes…

“I think everyone was locked in on their assignments. I think we put more of an emphasis on what we needed to do during the game as players. The best teams are coached by the players and I think that every player knew their assignment and helped each other out tonight.”

Sophomore Forward Henry Coleman III

On tonight’s rebounding percentage…

“The numbers speak for themselves. I think if we continue to play with that mindset where we continue to block out like that and take up space, and do the things that Texas A&M is supposed to do this will be the results. Hopefully we will continue to do this when we get back in the gym. We will work on certain things, but if we continue to rebound at a high level like that, the sky’s the limit.”