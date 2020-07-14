It’s Primary Runoff Election Day

Brazos County voters have eight locations to choose Tuesday on primary runoff election day.

Voting centers are open from seven until seven in Bryan at the Brazos Center, the county’s administration building, First Baptist Church, Arena Hall, and Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.

College Station locations are city hall, Christ United Methodist Church, and Wellborn Community Center.

A reminder that masks are not required but are recommended.

In Brazos County, you will be handed a pencil to use the eraser to enter your votes on the touch screen machines.

Two weeks of early voting brought out 3,933 Republicans and 1,386 Democrats.

Tuesday night’s election night results and interviews will be on 1620, 94.5, and radioaggieland.com.

The results and interviews will also be posted to this page.