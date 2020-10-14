Issues pile up with Dodgers in 0-2 NLCS hole against Braves

By SCHUYLER DIXON

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Former ace Clayton Kershaw is having more back issues, Kenley Jansen hasn’t seen the mound yet with his closing role unclear and baseball’s highest-scoring offense stayed silent until it was too late. It’s no wonder the Los Angeles Dodgers are down 2-0 in the National League Championship series to the Atlanta Braves. The previous 14 NL teams to face that deficit in the best-of-seven format haven’t been able to overcome it. Kershaw was scratched because of back spasms before LA’s 8-7 loss in Game 2 near his hometown of Dallas.