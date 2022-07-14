Iola Woman Arrested For Setting A Fire Inside A Bryan Hotel Room

An Iola woman went to jail Tuesday on a charge of setting fire at a Bryan hotel last October.

According to an arrest report from the Bryan fire marshal’s office, evidence included finding a Brazos County jail I-D in the fire damaged room of the Holiday Plaza hotel on South Texas.

Investigators also used security video and information from bystanders who saw smoke coming from the room at four in the morning.

Those bystanders forced the door open and put out the fire using fire extinguishers.

25 year old Layne Hallford remained in jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond.