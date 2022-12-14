Iola Man Charged By College Station Police For Using His Former Employer’s Credit Card Seven Times

A former employee of a College Station small business was arrested Sunday on charges of illegal use of the company’s credit card after he left his job last summer.

According to College Station police arrest reports, 25 year old Nicholas Bollin of Iola was identified by his former boss.

He was also seen on surveillance video using the company card seven times at three B-C-S retail stores.

Over an 11 day period last June, Bollin charged almost $1,300 dollars in merchandise.

At one store, four transactions totaling more than $1,000 dollars were made to purchase firearms equipment that included seven magazines and more than 800 rounds of ammunition. The remaining $240 dollars in charges were for food, plants, and trees.

Bollin, who remained in the Brazos County jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $140,000 dollars, is the brother of Larry Bollin, who is awaiting trial in the murder of a Kent Moore Cabinets coworker in April of 2021.