Iola Man Arrested For Attempted Capital Murder In Shooting Of A DPS Trooper After His Arrest For Murdering A Co-Worker

While four people remain hospitalized following Thursday’s shootings in Bryan and near Iola, the man accused in both incidents faces new charges.

According to online records, 27 year old Larry Bollin is now charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting of a DPS trooper who was trying to apprehend him in Grimes County. That’s after Bollin was arrested for killing a co-worker at a Bryan cabinet manufacturing plant.

Bollin is held on bonds totaling $2.2 million dollars.

At a Bryan hospital, the trooper who was shot is in serious but stable condition, one of six others who were shot at the cabinet manufacturer is in critical condition, two more are in stable condition, and two have been released.

According to a Bryan police arrest report, another co-worker turned around after hearing three shots that sounded like a staple gun. The witness told a detective he saw Bollin empty a handgun in the direction of the man who died. Then Bollin looked around, reloaded, and started firing again.

Midday update, April 9 2021:

Bryan police identified the person who was shot to death was 40 year old Timothy Smith of Bryan.

BPD updated the status of five others who were taken to the hospital after they were shot. One person is in stable but critical condition. Two were in stable condition. One has been discharged. The fifth person was treated and released on Thursday. A sixth person who was transported for treatment of a medical condition from the incident was released from the hospital on Thursday.

DPS has updated the condition of the trooper who was shot near Iola while in the process of apprehending the Bryan shooter. Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, who is based in Madisonville, is in serious but stable condition at a Bryan hospital. Quoting a DPS tweet, “We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers.”

According to the Bryan police arrest report, a co-worker of 27 year old Larry Bollin said he heard three shots but thought it was a staple gun.

The co-worker said when the second round was fired people were turning towards Bollin.

The co-worker said Bollin was shooting at the man who died.

But the co-worker did not see those shots because he had his back to Bollin.

The co-worker said Bollin had a black handgun, Bollin emptied a magazine in the direction of the man who died, looked around, reloaded, and started firing again.

The co-worker said he ran once Bollin started shooting in his direction.

The co-worker said had known Bollin since Bollin started working at Kent Moore cabinets.

Bollin is jailed on a murder charge. Bond was set at $1 million dollars.

Thursday night update:

The man accused of the gunfire at Kent Moore Cabinets and shooting a DPS trooper is in the Brazos County jail. 27 year old Larry Bollin of Iola is held in lieu of a one million dollar bond on a murder charge.

Bryan police plan to announce the name of the person who died on Friday.

As of Thursday at 10 p.m., BPD has not updated the condition of six others who were taken to the hospital. Five were shot. Four were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was taken with non-critical injuries. The sixth person was transported for treatment of a medical condition related to the incident.

DPS has not released the name of the trooper who was shot and as of Thursday at 10 p.m. has not updated his condition. A DPS tweet Thursday afternoon stated the trooper was in serious but stable condition.

Bollin worked where the shooting involving the multiple victims took place. No motive has been announced as BPD continues its investigation.

Original story:

A suspect is in custody who is accused of shooting six people inside north Bryan manufacturing building and later shooting a DPS trooper near Iola.

Bryan police chief Eric Buske said the shooting occurred inside Kent Moore Cabinets. Six people were taken to the hospital and one person died at the scene.

Five of the victims who were transported had gunshot wounds. Four are in critical condition and one did not have critical injuries.

One person was transported for a medical issue that was related to the incident.

Buske did not identify any of the victims or the suspect, but said the suspect is a Kent Moore Cabinet employee.

According to the Texas DPS Twitter page, a trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect. As of the time of the DPS tweet, the trooper was in serious but stable condition.

Governor Abbott, who was the first to announce the apprehension, thanked local enforcement, DPS, and the Texas Rangers for their swift response.