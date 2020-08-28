Iola Cancels First Two Football Games

Iola High School has canceled the first two games of its football season after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The varsity football games scheduled for Friday, August 28th in Iola and Friday, September 4th in Normangee have been cancelled. — Iola High School (@IolaHSBulldogs) August 27, 2020

The Bulldogs were set to open the season Friday night at home against Thrall.

The UIL ruled last month that schools in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications would be able to start their seasons as early as August 27th.

Iola participates in 2A Division II.