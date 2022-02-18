IOC Holding Off on Awarding Medals Amid Doping Scandal

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it will not award any medals for competitions involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose positive test for a banned substance was revealed after she led her team to gold last week.

The Americans took silver, but instead of medals, IOC president Thomas Bach offered the skaters Olympic torches as a memento while the doping case plays out.

The U.S. currently ranks fifth in total medal count in Beijing with 21.

Norway has 37, followed by Russia with 27, Canada with 24 and Germany with 22.