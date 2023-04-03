The Texas department of transportation (TxDOT) invites you to submit your ideas for long range transportation projects.

Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan says that can be done during an open house Tuesday (April 4, 2023) from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Colwell says suggestions are not limited to highways, but can also include other transportation modes such as walking, bicycling, trolleys, trains, and aircraft.

While the meeting is in Bryan, Colwell says any Texas resident is invited to participate.

In addition to Tuesday’s in-person gathering, Colwell says suggestions can be submitted online at connectingtexas2050.com.

Click below for comments from Bob Colwell, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Invitation to submit your ideas for long range transportation projects” on Spreaker.

News release from the TxDOT Bryan district office:

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for the future, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of tomorrow. On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, TxDOT is hosting an open house at Legends Event Center, Banquet Hall, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd., Bryan, Texas 77801 for Connecting Texas 2050, TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.

With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations reimagining how we move, TxDOT wants public input as the agency looks toward 2050.

No matter where you work, live, or how you get around, this plan impacts everyone in Texas. That’s why TxDOT wants to hear from all Texans to help establish the vision, objectives, performance measures, and strategic recommendations for the state’s transportation system through 2050 for all modes.

Comments can be submitted at each open house, online, or by mail. More information can be found here. Comments must be postmarked or received by Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The virtual public meeting and in-person open houses will be conducted in English, with Spanish-language materials available online and in-person. If you need special accommodations, please leave a message at 512-271-2025 at least three working days prior to the in-person open house you wish to attend.