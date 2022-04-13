Invitation To Attend Brazos County A&M Club’s Muster Program

The Brazos County A&M Club’s annual observance of Muster is Thursday evening, April 21, at the Brazos County Expo.

Program chairman Allan Riggs says there is no charge to participate in the calling of the names of Aggies and others who have a relationship with the university who have passed on.

Friday, April 15, is the deadline to make a dinner reservation, for which there is a charge.

The guest speaker is Dr. Brett Giroir, a former leader at the A&M Health Science Center who later served as assistant secretary for health at the U.S. department of health and human services.

