International Soccer Teams Mexico and Brazil to Face Off at Kyle Field This Summer

Press release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s Kyle Field is set to make history this summer as the men’s national soccer teams for Mexico and Brazil will face off on June 8 at the historic venue.

The match will mark the first-ever international soccer event at Kyle Field when the two global powerhouses play in an exhibition friendly as both squads prepare for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America tournament that will be played in the United States starting June 20.

With Kyle Field’s capacity of 102,733, the match has the potential to break the current record for a Mexico men’s soccer match in the United States, which was previously set in 2010 at the Rose Bowl Pasadena.

Tickets will go on-sale for the public on April 5 at 10 a.m. CT.

ABOUT KYLE FIELD

Texas A&M’s Kyle Field has been the home of the Aggie football team since 1905. Over a two-year span (2014-15), Kyle Field underwent one of the largest and most extensive re-development projects in the history of collegiate athletics.

The redeveloped Kyle Field features an expanded seating capacity of 102,733, making it one of the five largest stadiums in collegiate football. The $485 million re-development was completed in two phases and made its debut for the 2015 season. The Aggies have welcomed more than 100,000 fans per contest to Kyle Field since the start of the 2014 season, including the stadium record of 110,633 for the Ole Miss game on Oct. 11, 2014.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

Statement from Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III

“Kyle Field — a beacon of collegiate sporting excellence — is more than a football stadium. It’s a special place where memories are made and legends are born. It creates an electric atmosphere that fuels players and fans alike. We in Aggieland are ready to welcome the Brazil and Mexico teams and their fans with a warm ‘Howdy!’ this summer for what promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.”

Statement from Texas A&M Interim Athletics Director R.C. Slocum

“This is outstanding news for Texas A&M University. We are excited to host this international event. It is my hope that we can establish a record-setting crowd to watch this exciting soccer match at Kyle Field.”