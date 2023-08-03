International Firearms Manufacturer Strategic Armory Corps Moving To Bryan To Consolidate Operations

An international firearms manufacturer has selected Bryan to consolidate five manufacturing plants, locate its headquarters, and build a training facility.

The Bryan city council, acting as the city’s commerce and development board, approved giving 204 acres of land on Mumford Road.

In exchange, Strategic Armory Corps will add $20 million dollars in value to the property and hire 70 people at a minimum salary of $55,000 dollars a year.

The first phase is moving the headquarters and manufacturing to Bryan. The second phase is adding a campus that will encompass training, events, and education facilities.

News release from the city of Bryan:

Strategic Armory Corps, Inc. (SAC) has selected Bryan, Texas as the location to build and operate its world headquarters, manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facility on approximately 204 acres located on Mumford Road. The property is currently owned by Bryan Commerce and Development, Inc. (BCD).

BCD approved a performance-based economic development agreement with SAC at their meeting on July 31. The agreement puts the 204-acre property back on the tax rolls after not being included since 1998. The property appraised for more than $1.3 million, this year, by the Brazos Central Appraisal District.

SAC has two phases planned for the project. Phase II includes building and operating a world-class BASE Armalite campus that will serve as a unique destination, and will encompass training, events, and education facilities.

SAC’s companies create highly-respected products and services that are designed to meet the expectations of military, law enforcement, and commercial groups around the world. It is anticipated that Phase II of the project could serve to bolster our national security through training and educational activities.

“The City of Bryan is excited to welcome this world-renowned corporation that will provide sustainable economic impact as well as an avenue to assist in ensuring our military and law enforcement personnel have the tools they need to keep America safe,” said Mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

“Having all our state-of-the-art infrastructure now on Texan soil is the realization of a personal dream. Bryan welcomed us with open arms, and we are very grateful for this moment. It is an honor for the Strategic Armory Corps to produce the world’s best tactical equipment in Texas, a milestone for our brands Armalite, Surgeon, McMillan, and AWC, which have global distribution,” said SAC President of the Board and Owner Jose Augusto Schincariol.

Per the 10-year agreement, Phase I construction must start within 18 months after all parties have signed the agreement and be substantially completed within 12 months. Phase II (BASE Armalite) construction must commence within 24 months after Phase I is completed and be substantially completed within 18 months. After 5 years of operations, SAC will maintain 70 full-time jobs with an average salary of at least $55,000.