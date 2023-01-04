Inmate Populations Dropping From Holiday Season Highs At Brazos County Detention Centers

Brazos County commissioners learn that inmate populations at the juvenile and adult detention centers are falling from highs during the holiday season.

Juvenile services director Linda Ricketson reported that Tuesday’s population was 33. That is about the same as last week.

While the county’s website indicates a capacity of 48, Ricketson says the number is 80. But they are unable to use some of the beds, the operating capacity is 51. However, there need more employees to staff 51.

At the adult jail, sheriff Wayne Dicky reported that Tuesday’s population was 625. That is down from a high of 688 that was reported at the commission’s December 13th meeting. Capacity at the Brazos County jail is almost 1,100.

Click below to hear comments from Linda Ricketson during the January 3, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.