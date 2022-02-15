Inmate Escapes from Hospital

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for information leading to the capture of a Brazos County jail inmate who escaped from a Bryan hospital room Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, the deputy escorting the inmate was not aware that windows in a second floor hospital room were not sealed.

The inmate escaped by opening the window and used construction scaffolding to get to the ground.

The sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

19 year old Cody Rowley of Iola was being held on misdemeanor charges.

News release from Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

On Monday, February 14th, 2022, at approximately 8:45pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center escaped from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Cody Rowley, born on 09/14/2002. Cody Rowley was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center for misdemeanor crimes, and at this time we have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

At approximately 8:45pm Cody Rowley was on the second floor of the hospital when he escaped through a window and onto a scaffolding attached to the building. Due to construction, scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the Deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured.

Immediately following the escape, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office began a search, and started to call in resources such as canines, drones, and helicopters to aid in the search.

At this time, we are still searching for Cody Rowley. He is a white male, approximately 5’9”, and weighs about 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. If he is spotted, do not approach, and call 911. If you have any information regarding Cody Rowley’s whereabouts please contact our non-emergency dispatch number at 979-361-3888.

Media inquiries should be directed to Deputy David Wilcox 979-676-9026