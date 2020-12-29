Increased Coronavirus Hospitalizations Results In New Business Restrictions In Brazos County

Sunday was the seventh straight day the pandemic was responsible for more than 15 percent of hospital populations in the Bryan/College Station region. That triggers new business restrictions.

That includes closing more than 30 bars in Brazos County that generate at least 51 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales.

Brazos County judge Duane Peters, who received the notification Monday from the state health department, says he can not apply to reopen those bars until the hospital occupancy rate falls under 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

According to the letter received by Peters, the new restrictions also apply in Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties.

According to the city of Bryan website, the new restrictions also include:

Other businesses:

Any business establishment that otherwise would have a 75% occupancy limit must operate at up to only 50%.

Surgeries: Elective surgeries, as defined in Executive Order GA-31, must reschedule unless they “would not deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.”

