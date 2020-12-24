Impact Of No Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Texas Agreement With CommonSpirit Health On Brazos County Employees

Brazos County commissioners are preparing to possibly change the provider of health insurance for its employees.

That was part of an update given by the commission’s legal counsel, Ed Bull, during Tuesday’s meeting regarding the contract that ended the week before between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) and CommonSpirit, the corporate owner of CHI St. Joseph hospitals.

Bull says he’s been in contact with the county’s outside health insurance consultant, and hopes that BCBSTX and CommonSpirit will reach an agreement in the next few weeks.

Bull was told both sides are open to negotiations, but at the time of his report he was not aware of talks resuming.

Click below for comments from Ed Bull during the December 22, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting:

