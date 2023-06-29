Impact Of New State Funding Formula At Blinn College Is Still Not Totally Known

There is a new formula for funding community colleges in Texas.

Blinn College executive vice chancellor Leighton Schubert says House Bill eight changes the majority of state funding from the number of hours that students take to student outcomes.

Click HERE to read and download House Bill eight.

Schubert also says what used to be 11 different student outcomes, has been reduced to three.

One of three outcomes is community college students earning 15 hours then transferring to a four year institution…something where Blinn doubles the statewide average.

The other outcomes are the number of students who complete workforce and similar credential programs and the number of students who complete 15 hours in dual credit courses.

Schubert says they now wait on the higher education coordinating board to set the final rules.

