Identities Released Of Three People Who Died Thursday Southeast Of College Station

The names of three people have been released who died Thursday southeast of College Station in what the Brazos County sheriff’s office is describing as a homicide.

A wife and husband, 59 year old Kelley Rowe and 51 year old Daniel Rowe, were identified as the victims.

51 year old Randall Lee Isbell was identified as the suspect who was shot and killed by a DPS trooper.

According to a statement from the chief deputy of law enforcement Paul Martinez, investigators “continue to look into the reason behind this event and the relationship of the victims to the suspect.”

Original story:

Multiple agencies are investigating the deaths of three people Thursday afternoon southeast of College Station.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputy David Wilcox says two deputies and a DPS trooper responded to the report of a disturbance with a weapon.

Upon arriving at a home south and east of the Southern Pointe development on Stokes Circle, the three officers encountered a man with a firearm.

Wilcox said the man did not comply with commands. Then the trooper fired their gun, killing the man.

That led to a mass response of law enforcement and first responders.

Wilcox said a search of the area led to the discovery of two people who were deceased. Whether they were shot has not been disclosed.

The relationship between the three people who died has not been disclosed.

And it’s not been released if the man who was shot fired his gun.

