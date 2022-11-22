Identities Released Of One Who Died And Two Who Were Rescued In The Collision Of A Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus And A Wrong Way SUV

College Station police has released more information about last weekend’s collision of a wrong way SUV and a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus.

The driver of the SUV who died was identified as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota.

A passenger in the SUV who was rescued by a tow truck driver, Chernetris McGinty of Navasota, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the shuttle bus who was rescued by a CSPD officer, Calvin Hill of Bryan, is in serious condition at a Houston hospital.

The investigation continues as to how the SUV left the southbound frontage road, crossed the southbound lanes of the freeway, went through the median, and struck the northbound bus.

Two passengers in the bus were checked at the scene and released.

Original story, November 20 2022:

A collision between a bus and a wrong way SUV Sunday during the midnight hour on the freeway near the Academy store killed the driver of the SUV, seriously injured a passenger in the SUV, and critically injured the driver of the bus.

College Station police officer David Simmons says there were two rescues. One involved the bus driver being pulled out of his burning vehicle by another CSPD officer. Simmons says a tow truck driver pulled out a passenger in the burning SUV.

Simmons says the investigation continues as to how the SUV, which was going south on the feeder road near Krenek Tap, wound up in the northbound lanes of the freeway, where it was struck by the bus.

Two passengers in the bus being operated by Santa’s Wonderland were evaluated at the scene and released.

The officer who rescued the bus driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns.

The identity of the driver of the SUV has not been released.

