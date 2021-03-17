I & GN Road Reopens After A Two And A Half Year Closure

Motorists in south Brazos County can again use I & GN Road between Graham and Capstone.

Barricades were removed Tuesday, two and a half years after the road was closed due to safety concerns that threatened the pavement going into an 18 foot ditch.

County judge Duane Peters says the nearly $1.7 million dollar project included lowering the road four to five feet. That saved more than $2 million dollars compared to the original design.

The design change and acquiring property through eminent domain were among the reasons for taking more time.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

