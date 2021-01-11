Human Trafficking Awareness And Prevention Month Proclamation Presented By Brazos County Commissioners

Brazos County is in the Texas Trafficking Triangle, one of the largest human trafficking highway corridors in the United States, between Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio.

County commissioners at their last meeting presented an annual proclamation recognizing human trafficking awareness and prevention month.

Accepting the proclamation, Tracy Calanog of the College Station based Trafficking and Exploitation Action Network promoted an interfaith effort to end human trafficking Monday at 6 p.m. on Governor Abbott’s Facebook page.

Calanog also shared she and her husband adopted two children last year who she said came from a home where those caregivers wanted to sell them.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation from the January 5, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click HERE to be directed to Governor Abbott’s Facebook page for the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative interfaith Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking on January 11 through January 17, 2021.

Click below for comments from Brazos County judge Duane Peters and Tracy Calanog from the January 5, 2021 county commission meeting.

Listen to “Human trafficking awareness and prevention month proclamation is presented by Brazos County commissioners” on Spreaker.