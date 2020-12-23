HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston’s season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night has been postponed after coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players
available for the game. The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing.
Houston’s NBA game against Oklahoma City has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players
