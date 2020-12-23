Houston’s NBA game against Oklahoma City has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players

HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston’s season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night has been postponed after coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players

available for the game. The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing.