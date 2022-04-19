Houston’s Alvarez Goes Deep Twice in Return

After missing over a week in COVID-19 protocol, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez made his return Monday night, smacking two home runs to lead Houston over the LA Angels, 8-3.

Alvarez got the ‘Stros on the board early with a two-run tater in the first followed by another two-run shot in the 7th.

It wasn’t all good news, though, as second baseman Jose Altuve had to exit in the 8th inning after suffering a hamstring strain running to first base.

He’s set to undergo further testing on Tuesday.

Houston hosts the Halos again at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park with broadcast on Gospel 97.3 FM.