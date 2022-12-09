Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan

A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving.

A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis.

According to his arrest report, Bryan police received a citizens call who reported two men were breaking into a neighbor’s truck. Officers recovered 11 power tools. The second man ran away and has not been caught.

The arrest report states Solis has ten prior convictions for vehicle burglary, five for identity theft, four thefts, and three illegal use of credit and debit cards. Those crimes took place in Brazos, Harris, and Milam counties.

Bonds on the new charges total $36,000 dollars.