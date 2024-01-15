Houston Man Jailed In Brazos County On Warrants From Five Jurisdictions

A Houston man is in the Brazos County jail following his arrest on 13 warrants from five jurisdictions.

Bryan police arrest reports say 36 year old Charles Buckley Jr. was identified with the assistance of Huntsville and Houston police.

In Bryan, Buckley was caught on video breaking into three laundromats and one restaurant in less than four hours one early morning last September.

Online jail records show Buckley is also being held for three building burglaries in Brazoria County, two in Washington County, one in Grimes County, and one in the city of Alvin.

Buckley is also being held on warrants from Washington County for engaging in organized criminal activity and a firearm theft.

Bonds in all cases totals $385,000 dollars.