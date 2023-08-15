Houston Man Assaulting Multiple Customers Inside A Centerville Restaurant Restroom Is Shot By Another Customer

One customer assaulting other customers inside a Centerville restaurant restroom is shot by one of the assault victims.

The owner of Woody’s Smokehouse and the Leon County sheriff shared details of what happened Monday afternoon on their Facebook pages.

Sheriff Kevin Ellis said surveillance video shows Kevin Craig Anderson of Houston entering the business in a harassing manner.

While inside, Anderson aggressively approached several customers before going into the restroom.

The sheriff said investigators learned that Anderson began assaulting an elderly man, knocking him unconscious onto the tile floor and continued assaulting him.

A second man who attempted to intervene was knocked to the floor by Anderson. While Anderson continued to assault the second man, the victim got out his gun and fired two shots, striking Anderson in the right arm.

The sheriff said the shooter had a license to carry his gun.

Anderson then ran out of the restaurant and drove away. He stopped on Interstate 45 south of Buffalo after driving about 14 miles.

Anderson is hospitalized in Houston. One of the victims was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Leon County sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers continue their investigation.