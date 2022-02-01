Houston Man Accused Of Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A 12 Year Old In A College Station Alley

A College Station police officer responding to a report of a car parked in an alley for more than one hour Saturday afternoon found an 18 year old man who said he just had sex with a 12 year old girl.

A Houston man, Six Min, is out of jail after posting a $12,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the man said he had driven to College Station 12 times since meeting the girl last November playing an online computer game.

The arrest report did not state who has custody of the child.