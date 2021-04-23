Houston Based Health Care Provider Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Expanding To College Station

For the second time this week, is a major announcement from the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC).

Houston based health care provider Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is building a 25,000 square foot contact center in College Station.

BVEDC president Matt Prochaska says the center will open this fall with an initial employment around 200 and is expected to grow to 600.

Kelsey-Seybold’s announcement follows the announcement of a local manufacturer, Exosent Engineering, moving from a 22,000 square foot leased building to a 74,000 square foot facility that they will own.

Prochaska thanked the political leaders and staff in College Station, Bryan, and Brazos County for the team effort in these and other economic development projects.

News release from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic:

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced plans today to build a one-story, 25,000-square-foot Contact Center in College Station with a projected completion date in early fall 2021. The new Contact Center is a ground-up building initiative with sufficient surrounding property to accommodate future expansion.

“Over the next five years, Kelsey-Seybold will expand access to coordinated, accountable care throughout Greater Houston,” said John Lyle, Senior Vice President of Operations, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Clinical growth and expansion require an infrastructure that can support the level of care and service patients expect from Kelsey-Seybold. The College Station area is ideal for an operation like this because it has a low incidence of weather-related events – and for our group, providing a stable, 24/7 Contact Center operation is essential.”

“The City of College Station is exceptionally pleased to welcome Kelsey-Seybold to our community,” said Mayor Karl Mooney, City of College Station. “The vibrancy and reputation of Kelsey-Seybold perfectly matches and will enhance the expanding quality of life enjoyed by residents of our city. We look forward to the development of a prosperous and mutually supportive relationship for many years to come.”

The new Contact Center will be located at 1204 Copperfield Parkway and will accommodate more than 200 workstations as well as space for training, conference areas, and break areas. This facility will operate 24/7 with potential for more than 600 full-time employees.

“The Kelsey-Seybold leadership team evaluated several areas in Texas and determined that the College Station community could support our employment requirements. It is also a desirable place to live and work within a reasonable distance from the Greater Houston area, as well as other metropolitan areas, should we decide to expand,” said Nicholas Ro, Chief Legal and Strategic Planning Officer, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Kelsey-Seybold’s new Contact Center in College Station will give our group the ability to sustain our growth plans.”

In addition to Contact Center employees, some space has been allocated for Facilities Management, Information Technology, and Human Resources.

“Working with the team at Kelsey-Seybold has been a privilege, and we are grateful they have chosen to tap into the Brazos Valley’s skilled and growing workforce, creating jobs as it provides its nationally-recognized healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Texans,” said Matt Prochaska, President and C.E.O., Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Kelsey-Seybold brings an outstanding reputation of excellence to our expanding healthcare community.”

The new Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Contact Center in College Station was designed by architects at Powers Brown Architecture. Gamma Construction has been named the general contractor.

About Kelsey-Seybold

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is Houston’s premier multispecialty group practice, founded in 1949 by Dr. Mavis Kelsey in Houston’s renowned Texas Medical Center. More than 480 physicians and allied health professionals practice at 26 locations in the Greater Houston area. Kelsey-Seybold offers quality medical care in 55 medical specialties. The organization operates the largest freestanding Ambulatory Surgery Center in the state of Texas and offers state-of-the-art Varian TrueBeam and Varian Edge radiation therapy technology at a nationally accredited Cancer Center. An accredited Sleep Center, comprehensive laboratory services, advanced imaging and diagnostics, 17 onsite Kelsey pharmacies, and MyKelseyOnline, a secure web portal, are part of its comprehensive offerings. Kelsey-Seybold partners with major insurers to offer value-based commercial health plans. KelseyCare Advantage, a Medicare Advantage plan offered to Houston-area beneficiaries and affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, has achieved the coveted 5-out-of-5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for five consecutive years.

Kelsey-Seybold has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as the nation’s first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold has many physicians in the Greater Houston area certified for excellence in diabetes and heart and stroke care by the NCQA. In addition to these recognitions, Kelsey-Seybold is home to a nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic Center, and Endoscopy Center.