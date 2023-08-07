Houston Area Man Admits To Probation Violations In Brazos County District Court Cases

A Houston area man who admitted to Brazos County charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and stealing and smuggling a gun in December 2020 is going to prison.

That is after 22 year old Dejour Gue of Tomball admitted to multiple probation violations.

After being placed on ten years probation from a ten year prison sentence, Gue was sentenced to three years in prison.

The probation violations included stealing a debit card and using marijuana.

An eight month sentence for stealing the debit card will be served at the same time as the other offenses.