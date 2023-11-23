House Fire In Bryan Injures No Occupants And No Firefighters

A house fire south of Bryan’s Sue Haswell Park Thanksgiving Eve results in no injuries to four occupants and none of the firefighters who responded from all five Bryan fire stations and two stations in College Station.

The Bryan fire department’s public information officer, Chris Lamb, told WTAW News shortly after the fire was under control that investigators will be looking into the cause into the fire that damaged the home and two sheds at Antone and Ennis Streets.

Lamb said firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

He also noted the quick response from BTU crews to cut electricity, which protected firefighters as they got the fire under control.

Click below to hear comments from Chris Lamb, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.