Hotel Roommates Arrested By Bryan Police For Stealing Vehicles During Cold Weather

One of the impacts of last week’s cold temperatures was people stealing unattended vehicles that were running.

Bryan police report two vehicles were recovered and two hotel roommates were arrested.

According to the BPD arrest report, one victim found their stolen truck three hours after the theft with a woman inside.

The investigating detective wrote that the woman fit the description of the person who took a SUV the day before.

After BPD’s investigation identified a second woman, the detective listened to phone calls between the woman in jail and the second woman.

Then College Station police found the stolen SUV in the Walmart parking lot, and surveillance video identified the second woman.

The first woman who was arrested was identified as 38 year old Sandy Cantu of Bryan, and the second was 29 year old Rechelle Wilson of Bryan.

As of Thursday morning, Cantu remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $22,000 dollars following her arrest on charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

As of Thursday morning, Wilson remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 dollars following her arrest on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.