Hope Pregnancy Center Fundraiser Comes During Increased Demand

Story by Ian Curtis

Tickets are still available for Hope Pregnancy Center’s annual benefit banquet next month, and it comes at a time in which the center is seeing some interesting effects of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Usually we have about 90% of our clients have a positive pregnancy test,” Executive director Carol Dodds said. “We’re down to about 75% because they’re coming early and they’re not even sure they’re pregnant.”

The center is seeing more couples inquire about their services than pre-overturn of Roe, Dodds says. As a result, the center is adding new parenting classes to help those unprepared to become a parent.

“That’s great that you’re a father, but let’s help you become a dad,” Dodds said. “That’s great that you’re choosing life for your baby, but let’s make sure that y’all are good parents and are able to provide for your kids.”

Tickets to the banquet are $30 per person or $200 for a table of eight. J. Cody’s will cater the Sept. 29 event.

Listen to “Hope Pregnancy Center Executive Director Carol Dodds” on Spreaker.

