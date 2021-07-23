Honoring 9/11 with a RWB Game at Kyle Field

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Maroon Out organization is recreating the Red, White and Blue game from 2001.

Celina Hernandez, Maroon Out Outreach Director, says fans are being asked to purchase t-shirts to wear for the home opener against Kent State on September 4th.

“Recreating this is just an act of patriotism for our country. We are all Americans, we all want to work together, especially after COVID,” says Hernandez.

Just like in 2001, Hernandez says the top deck will wear red, the middle deck will wear white and the bottom deck will wear blue.

Stand for America t-shirts are $12 and are available at Aggieland Outfitters and The Warehouse at C.C. Creations.

“We will be selling the shirts from now until the game. We will be selling them inside and outside Kyle Field on game day,” says Hernandez.

Proceeds will go to Texas A&M Task Force 1 and George H.W. Bush’s Points of Light Foundation.

